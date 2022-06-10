Cult of the Lamb to launch on August 11

HQ

As part of Devolver Digital's showcase, it was just revealed that Massive Monster's action game Cult of the Lamb will in fact be launching later this summer. Set to debut on August 11, 2022, as part of the announcement, we also got a brand new trailer for the game, which you can check out in its entirety below.

As for what Cult of the Lamb is about, this game tasks players with building out their own cult in repayment to the stranger that saves you, a possessed lamb, from being sacrificed.