Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith is coming in early 2023

There's another major content update planned for later in the year, too.

Cult of the Lamb has revealed the title for its first major content update. Relics of the Old Faith is coming in early 2023 and will feature significant additions.

We already knew some extra content was coming to Cult of the Lamb this year, but now we have a bit more information about what's coming. Previously, it was outlined that new special attacks would be coming to the game's weapons.

Now, we know that we're getting those extra combat options, as well as new dungeons and some endgame content. There's also the promise of secrets in Cult of the Lamb, and of course we don't know what these are yet.

With promises of significant depth and replayability being added with Relics of the Old Faith, it seems like this will be a good chunk of content coming to Cult of the Lamb. Hopefully, we can get a firm release date on this update soon.

Cult of the Lamb

