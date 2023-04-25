Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith and Heretic Pack are out now

HQ

Cult of the Lamb has just dropped its first major content update: Relics of the Old Faith, which brings a lot of new content to the game.

This content includes a new post-game story, deeper combat that features some new abilities such as time stop and heavy attacks for each of Cult of the Lamb's weapons, and new enemies to use these attacks on.

Moving from the roguelike side of Cult of the Lamb and into the cult-building element of the game, you'll get access to a new follower and a new building in Relics of the Old Faith. Also, a photo mode has been put into the game, letting you capture memories with your favourite cult followers. There's also a new cosmetic pack being brought into the game, too, which you can check out below.

Will you be firing up Cult of the Lamb to try out Relics of the Old Faith?

