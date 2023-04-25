Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith and Heretic Pack are out now

Get your hands on new abilities, meet new characters, and experience more in this free update.

Cult of the Lamb has just dropped its first major content update: Relics of the Old Faith, which brings a lot of new content to the game.

This content includes a new post-game story, deeper combat that features some new abilities such as time stop and heavy attacks for each of Cult of the Lamb's weapons, and new enemies to use these attacks on.

Moving from the roguelike side of Cult of the Lamb and into the cult-building element of the game, you'll get access to a new follower and a new building in Relics of the Old Faith. Also, a photo mode has been put into the game, letting you capture memories with your favourite cult followers. There's also a new cosmetic pack being brought into the game, too, which you can check out below.

Will you be firing up Cult of the Lamb to try out Relics of the Old Faith?

Cult of the Lamb

We've rejected the false prophets and started a cult in the name of the one true ancient deity.



