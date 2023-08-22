Cult of the Lamb is teaming up with Don't Starve Together

HQ

Cult of the Lamb continues to be a hit among fans of indie, charming roguelikes. Recently, it saw the release of its Relics of the Old Faith update, and now it is welcoming in a major crossover with Don't Starve Together.

The multiplayer version of 2013's Don't Starve, Don't Starve Together proved to be an incredibly popular survival hit. In the new update for Cult of the Lamb which brought about the crossover content, we see that it added Webber as a follower.

Also, you'll be able to decorate your camp with some new spooky decorations. There's some new music coming to the game, too, inspired by Don't Starve's soundtrack. Check out the trailer for the update below: