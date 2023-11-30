Cult of the Lamb is getting sexual content

HQ

Just a few days ago, the official X account for the 2022 indie darling Cult of the Lamb made a bet with the users, if they would hit 300,000 followers by the end of the year - they would add sex to the game. And clearly, sex was exactly what the X users had been missing and after only two hours, the bet was fullfilled.

Massive Monster clearly wants to honor their promise, and is therefore now writing on X that it "looks like we are adding Sex to Cult of the Lamb", and says we should expect it "the very beginning of 2024". We doubt the sexual content will even the slightest graphic, but it could be an interesting addition to this weird and fun cultist simulator.

Read more about Cult of the Lamb in our review. It's available for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.