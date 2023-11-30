Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb is getting sexual content

After losing a bet, Massive Monster will now keep their promise.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Just a few days ago, the official X account for the 2022 indie darling Cult of the Lamb made a bet with the users, if they would hit 300,000 followers by the end of the year - they would add sex to the game. And clearly, sex was exactly what the X users had been missing and after only two hours, the bet was fullfilled.

Massive Monster clearly wants to honor their promise, and is therefore now writing on X that it "looks like we are adding Sex to Cult of the Lamb", and says we should expect it "the very beginning of 2024". We doubt the sexual content will even the slightest graphic, but it could be an interesting addition to this weird and fun cultist simulator.

Read more about Cult of the Lamb in our review. It's available for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

Cult of the Lamb

Related texts

0
Cult of the LambScore

Cult of the Lamb
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've rejected the false prophets and started a cult in the name of the one true ancient deity.



Loading next content