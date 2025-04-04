Cult of the Lamb composer Narayana Johnson has passed away

HQ

Cult of the Lamb is one of the best indies of recent years, and its quality as an artistic whole is much more than the sum of its different technical and artistic sections, which are also more than remarkable. Massive Monster carved a niche for itself in the difficult world of indie development with it, but neither the studio nor the game will ever be the same again, as today the team has reported the sad passing of one of its key members, Narayana Johnson, the studio's Sound Director and musician also known as River Boy.

River Boy at Massive Monster was more than just the composer on Cult of the Lamb, he also lent his voice to many of the cultist characters featured in the game. The studio has commented in a statement that he was a "creative force", and ask that in this difficult time players have patience and leave room to mourn the loss of their friend.

On the artist's website you can find some of his work, including his composition for the Unicycle Giraffe soundtrack, in keeping with the style that characterised his award-winning score for Cult of the Lamb.

May he rest in peace.