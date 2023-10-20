Cult of the Lamb announces spooky crossover with Monster Roadtrip

HQ

Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip is crossing over with Cult of the Lamb, as announced yesterday. It will be part of the upcoming Steam Scream Fest and bring the iconic protagonist to Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip.

The Lamb can be found as a hitchiker and comes with some unique dialogue scenes included as part of the update. While the narrative survival game doesn't have too much in common with Cult of the Lamb when it comes to gameplay, they both offer a mix of horror, comedy, and more light-hearted ways to get involved with the spooky season.

Monster Roadtrip is a multiplayer narrative survival game where you can pick up different monsters on the road, explore interesting locations, and more. Check out the trailer for the update below: