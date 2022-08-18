Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb already has more than 1 million players

Should we be worried that so many are eager to sacrifice lambs and run a cult?

I was so glad to see Ben and pretty much everyone else thought Massive Monster's Cult of the Lamb met or exceeded their expectations when the adorable/horrifying game launched last week. Even more so when it's a commercial success as well.

Because the developers have gone on Twitter to reveal that Cult of the Lamb already has more than 1 million players after just a week on the market, so the publishers over at Devolver Digital still seem to have an amazing nose for finding smaller gems. Hopefully, the number will continue to grow a lot more as Massive Monster keeps on updating and expanding the fantastic game in the weeks, months and maybe even years to come.

Cult of the Lamb

