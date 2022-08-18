HQ

I was so glad to see Ben and pretty much everyone else thought Massive Monster's Cult of the Lamb met or exceeded their expectations when the adorable/horrifying game launched last week. Even more so when it's a commercial success as well.

Because the developers have gone on Twitter to reveal that Cult of the Lamb already has more than 1 million players after just a week on the market, so the publishers over at Devolver Digital still seem to have an amazing nose for finding smaller gems. Hopefully, the number will continue to grow a lot more as Massive Monster keeps on updating and expanding the fantastic game in the weeks, months and maybe even years to come.