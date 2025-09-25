Cuisinart Frost Fusion

Over the past few weeks, we have reviewed a number of machines from both Ninja and Cuisinart that are designed to make desserts, and perhaps more specifically ice cream and the like. But they both have in common that the ingredients must be frozen for at least 24 hours beforehand. This means that the machines are smaller, cheaper, and easier to use, and they serve as an effective counterpoint to what many perceive as cumbersome, expensive, and noisy ice cream makers from traditional manufacturers such as DeLonghi.

But interestingly, Cuisinart has also created a machine called Frost Fusion, which does exactly what you would expect a traditional ice cream maker to do. You don't need to freeze anything, you just pour the ingredients into the cooler, and Frost Fusion makes ice cream - and that's basically it.

This means that there is a solid cooling element in Frost Fusion, which naturally causes power consumption, preparation time, and noise levels to skyrocket. The same goes for the price, as you can get a Frost Fusion for around £300, which is not quite as prohibitively expensive as ice cream makers used to be. But the advantages are also very clear, apart from the fact that you don't need to freeze the ingredients in advance. First and foremost, you are not dependent on the size of the container, as Frost Fusion works like a kind of slushie machine in the sense that you can place a container under the nozzle and "pull" the ice cream out from there.

It takes longer than a few minutes, but in about 20 minutes you will have either a slushie, soft ice cream, a frappé, or a sorbet, and even though the noise level is higher, it does not make much noise while it's "churning". Please note that I specifically mention "soft ice cream" here, because the ice cream that Frost Fusion can make is not the hard, thick "gelato" type, but the slightly softer variety. This is because Frost Fusion is designed for much faster, lighter ice cream varieties, so keep that in mind.

The container at the back can hold 1.6 litres, which is quite a lot of ice cream. The display is responsive and fast, and unlike the Ninja Creami Deluxe, this one is much more attractive to look at as a piece of equipment with its cracked white colour. But it also weighs 14 kilos and takes up quite a bit of space, so it's not the easiest piece of equipment to find storage for in a kitchen cupboard. It's clear that Cuisinart thinks you should keep it out all year round, because they've looked at DeLonghi and made the slimmest profile they possibly could, which means it takes up as little space on the kitchen counter as possible.

In terms of pure results, the Frost Fusion has delivered faithfully throughout a test period of approximately 14 days. Yes, the ice cream is more like soft ice cream, we can't deny that, and some people may want that more dedicated, thick ice cream feel. At the same time, it's hard to imagine a family wanting a Frost Fusion standing around all year round. But that said, it's very difficult to fault its functionality when it so clearly and unambiguously delivers exactly what it sets out to deliver.

In that sense, it is an alternative to the alternative, if you will, but you really have to hate freezing your ingredients in advance, because their Freeze Wand is smaller, costs half as much, and is also a rock-solid way to make ice cream.

