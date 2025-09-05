Cuisinart Freeze Wand

We recently tackled the art of making delicious ice cream with Ninja's Creami Deluxe, which itself cheats a little by not having a built-in cooling element, but instead requires you to have all your ingredients ready in the freezer, and then mix them together in an admittedly rather easy and elegant way.

However, it's such a large appliance that you are pretty much forced to dedicate counter space to it, which can feel a bit annoying... yes, for example, in November. But Cuisinart can help, because their Freeze Wand has also taken the world by storm, and one of the reasons for this is that isn't much bigger than a food processor - i.e. a cylindrical container and machine that is really, really easy to store in a drawer when you don't feel like ice cream - but when is that ever?

It weighs just two kilos and measures 41x34x15 centimetres - see, not particularly large, but that's also because, like Creami, it doesn't have a built-in cooling element. No, instead, this is also a kind of blender, which can mix and gently fold air into the frozen ingredients you want to make ice cream or sorbet from. You freeze these in the containers provided 24 hours in advance, for example a milk mixture with vanilla, or whatever you want to experiment with, and then you have homemade ice cream before you know it. There is regular ice cream, sorbet, mix-in, slushie, and milkshake, and in most cases it took about 15 seconds to finish, and virtually without making any noise.

At home, we mainly experimented with ice cream with various ingredients and sorbet, and both had a surprisingly authentic texture, without any sense that they came from a... well, a shortcut, so to speak. Even when adding biscuits and berries to a vanilla mixture, the Freeze Wand performed to near perfection, again without making any noise or taking extra time to create the right texture.

The good news just keeps coming, because unlike Ninja Creami, which feels like cleaning a food processor, the machine is so small and the machine itself is so seamlessly removed from the part of the unit that actually needs to be washed that it literally takes 30 seconds to get it ready for use again.

The only complaint, or concern if you will, is that the Freeze Wand is simply not really suitable for making many servings of the same ice cream for many people. Yes, you could technically fill all the containers with the same mixture and then run them in sequence, but it is clear that this is designed for two or three people who get a few scoops of ice cream from one type of mixture, or perhaps several as a combination, and not a larger party than that.

That said, you can get a Freeze Wand right now for £100, less than half the price of a Creami Deluxe, and right now it's hard to see why.

