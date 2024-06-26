Cuddle this Elden Ring plush each time you get battered in Shadow of the Erdtree

HQ

I had never really considered Elden Ring and plushies going together, but then again whenever something proves to be incredibly popular, you can be sure that people are going to find a way to make plenty of merch from it.

Over at Fangamer, you can get yourself a plush of Alexander, Warrior Jar. One of the few actually friendly NPCs in the base game of Elden Ring, Alexander pushes himself to become the strongest Jar in all of the Lands Between.

In his plushie design, he has posable, fluffy arms, textured fabric, and a decent amount of detail. The plush is available to pre-order now and costs $32.

