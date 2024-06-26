English
Follow us
Gamereactor
lifestyle
Elden Ring

Cuddle this Elden Ring plush each time you get battered in Shadow of the Erdtree

Alexander, Warrior Jar is here to cuddle!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

I had never really considered Elden Ring and plushies going together, but then again whenever something proves to be incredibly popular, you can be sure that people are going to find a way to make plenty of merch from it.

Over at Fangamer, you can get yourself a plush of Alexander, Warrior Jar. One of the few actually friendly NPCs in the base game of Elden Ring, Alexander pushes himself to become the strongest Jar in all of the Lands Between.

In his plushie design, he has posable, fluffy arms, textured fabric, and a decent amount of detail. The plush is available to pre-order now and costs $32.

Elden Ring
This is an ad:

Related texts

0
Elden RingScore

Elden Ring
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



Loading next content