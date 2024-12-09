Cucurella apologises to Chelsea fans after slipping twice, throws away boots

HQ

Chelsea has climbed up to the second place on Premier League, just four points behind Liverpool -although Liverpool has played one match less-. The Blues defeated Tottenham 4-3, despite two early goals against caused by fatal errors by Marc Cucurella, who slipped twice in the first ten minutes.

Immediately after the second goal, the Spanish defender went to the sideline to change boots, furious. He returned and quickly amended his wrongs, including giving an assist to Jadon Sancho for Chelsea's first goal.

After the game, Cucurella posted an Instagram story showing how he had thrown his boots to the bin, saying "Sorry Blues...". He has since removed that post.

Maresco: rivals won't slip like Cucurella

After the match, Enzo Maresca made some surprising statements. Despite the victory that puts them in second place and above Arsenal and Manchester City, the Italian coach doesn't believe his team is "ready" to win Premier League.

"Arsenal, City and Liverpool probably won't slide like Cucurella did", he joked.

"To be serious, we are not ready. We are far from these teams, but we focus on day-by-day and trying to improve the team. The plan or the idea is to not let the players slow down. They cannot drop because they know another player is waiting to come in."