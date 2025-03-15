Cuba's electrical grid collapses, plunging the island into darkness

HQ

As night falls over the Caribbean, Cuba finds itself in the grip of a deepening crisis. Late on Friday, the nation's fragile electrical grid suffered a catastrophic failure, plunging the capital Havana and much of the island into darkness.

The collapse, traced back to a malfunction at a substation in Havana, knocked out power across the western region. While a few places managed to stay operational with backup generators, reports from across Cuba painted a grim picture of widespread outages.

This latest failure marks another chapter in a long-running saga of grid instability, compounded by shortages of fuel, natural disasters, and an ongoing economic crisis. For now, it remains to be seen what steps will be taken to restore power to the millions affected.