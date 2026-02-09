Cuba warns airlines of looming jet fuel shortage

HQ

Cuba has warned international airlines that it will run out of jet fuel starting Tuesday, raising concerns over air travel as the island faces a deepening energy crisis. A Notice to Aviation (NOTAM) issued late Sunday said jet fuel would be unavailable from February 10 through March 11, contradicting government assurances just days earlier that new fuel rationing measures would not affect flights.

The shortage is linked to the suspension of oil supplies from Venezuela, Cuba's main energy ally. Havana has not received Venezuelan crude or refined products since mid-December, after the United States moved to block Venezuela's exports. U.S. President Donald Trump has since vowed to cut off all Venezuelan oil shipments to Cuba and threatened tariffs on countries that send fuel to the island, effectively squeezing its access to aviation fuel.

Airlines servicing Cuba are expected to rely on contingency plans, including refuelling in nearby countries such as Panama, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, or the United States. Similar shortages in the past have been handled this way, and most flights to and from Havana appeared to be operating on schedule on Monday. Major carriers have so far declined to comment, and for now, it remains to be seen how long regular air traffic can be sustained if the fuel shortfall persists...