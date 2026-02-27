Cuba vows to resist "terrorist aggression" after deadly attack from US-registered boat

HQ

Cuba has pledged to defend itself against what it called "terrorist and mercenary aggression" after border guards killed four exiles aboard a Florida-registered speedboat that allegedly opened fire near the island's northern coast. President Miguel Díaz-Canel said the country would respond "with determination and firmness," while insisting Cuba "does not attack nor threaten." Six other occupants were reported injured.

The incident risks further straining relations between Havana and Washington. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States was not involved and was still gathering facts. Cuban authorities said the group, described as US-based Cuban residents, were armed and intended to carry out a "terrorist infiltration"...