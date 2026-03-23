Cuba says it is ready for any potential attack from the US: "We would be naive not to prepare"

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Cuba is prepared for a potential military confrontation with the United States, despite viewing such a scenario as unlikely, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío has said.

His comments come as tensions rise following an oil blockade imposed by Donald Trump, which has deepened the island's economic crisis. Trump has also escalated rhetoric in recent days, suggesting he expected to have the "honor" of taking Cuba.

"We don't believe it is probable, but we would be naive not to prepare," Fernández de Cossío said, stressing that Cuba has historically mobilized for national defense in the face of potential aggression.

Talks between Havana and Washington began earlier this month, but Cuban officials rejected any suggestion that the country's political system or leadership (under Miguel Díaz-Canel) could be part of negotiations.

Meanwhile, US military officials have indicated there are no active plans for an invasion, suggesting the current standoff remains largely rhetorical despite rising tensions.