Cuba hit by nationwide blackout, power grid collapses

HQ

Cuba was plunged into darkness on Monday after its national power grid collapsed, leaving around 10 million people without electricity, according to the state operator.

Authorities said they were still investigating the cause of the failure, though early indications pointed to transmission issues rather than a major plant breakdown. Crews have begun restoring power to small, isolated sections of the grid as part of a gradual recovery process.

The blackout comes amid a worsening energy crisis linked to fuel shortages, exacerbated by US pressure and the halt of key oil supplies from Venezuela. Frequent outages have already strained daily life on the island, with residents increasingly forced to adapt to prolonged periods without electricity.