Cthulhu's Reach: Devil Reef Act III arrives next March

Chthulhu's Reach: Devil Reef has been in Early Access for over a year now. Giving solo and co-op players a Lovecraftian roguelike where they take on terrors from the depths and explore a sinister labyrinth.

The game has been steadily receiving updates since its launch, and is now nearly ready for the highly anticipated Act III reveal. As showcased in the trailer below, Cthulhu's Reach: Devil Reach will unleash its third act on the 30th of March, 2026.

New enemies, a new weapon, and the final boss will be added to the game. This won't be the absolute end for Chthulhu's Reach: Devil Reef but it does put the roadmap into the inscrutable future.