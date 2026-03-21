Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss takes around 12-15 hours to complete, but "rewards curiosity above all"

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In the age of sweeping, 100+ hour RPGs, it's quite nice to have a shorter, mystifying adventure thrown in the mix of today's games. Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss doesn't aim to keep you trapped for an eternity, but the longer you spend with it, the more rewarding the game looks to be.

In a recent interview with game director Tommaso Nuti, we asked how long the game takes to beat overall. As a mystery puzzle game, this time to completion can vary, but Nuti explained players will find the game more rewarding if they're a bit more curious.

"On average, completing the adventure will take between 12 and 15 hours, depending on the chosen difficulty mode and how deeply each player chooses to engage with the investigation," Nuti explained. "To give you a little more detail, our game rewards curiosity above all. The depth of your investigation ultimately determines the length of the experience."

If you want quicker progression, Nuti explains, you may expose yourself to greater corruption. This isn't good for Noah in the long run, as you can probably tell, and can influence the ending you could get. To read more about that, check out our full interview here.