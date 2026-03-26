Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss shows off exploration and investigation in new gameplay trailer

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Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss launches in just a few short weeks, and on the 16th of April, we'll do our best to stay sane as we encounter the maddening presence of some of cosmic horror's most infamous creatures. Before then, though, Big Bad Wolf is giving us a chance to prepare ourselves via a new gameplay overview trailer.

This gameplay trailer showcases how we won't be kicking down stone doors and ripping enemies apart with our bare hands. While the threats in Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss are more real than a Lovecraftian dream, we'll have to use our wits to avoid them and get to the bottom of what's really going on in the main story.

Our protagonist, Noah, uses a limited energy resource to identify clues in the objects around him. You'll have to be careful how you spend your energy, but if you want some hints in what's a useful clue to progress the story, you can always ask your AI companion, Key.

Check out more of the gameplay for yourself below, and if you want some more impressions of Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, you can read our hands-on preview here, or our interview with the dev team here.