Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss sets firm release date in new trailer

Terrors from the deep aren't too far away, as developer Big Bad Wolf and publisher Nacon have announced the release date for Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss. The game has moved from a broad 2026 release window to a date of the 16th of April, 2026.

If you're not yet clued in on what Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is all about, it's a thriller in which you play as Noah, an agent of Ancile who specialises in occult cases. As you venture to the watery depths of the Pacific Ocean, you'll find out that there are things men should leave under the sea. You'll solve puzzles, fight off cultists, and try and avoid the influence of the almighty Cthulhu.

In the trailer for Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss that debuted at tonight's Galaxies Showcase, we get another look at the gameplay, including some massive, eerie environments, maddened, forgotten people and some glimpses at the octopus dragon himself. Check it out below: