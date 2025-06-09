CTBC Flying Oyster crowned LCP Mid Season victor

HQ

Yet another team has been confirmed for the 2025 Mid-Season Invitational and the Esports World Cup event for competitive League of Legends. This time, it's the League of Legends Championship Pacific region who have victors to send to both events, as recently the Mid Season (not to be confused with MSI, I know, I know, daft naming styles...) tournament in the region came to a close.

This event was effectively the LCP's equivalent of the LEC's Spring Split, and after a hectic tournament, the CTBC Flying Oyster organisation came out on top after defeating GAM Esports in the grand finale.

This result does mean that both squads will be present at the EWC and the MSI events in July and late June, respectively, and it also sets up CTBC Flying Oyster as the squad to watch from the LCP for the foreseeable future.