CS:GO and TF2 players warned after source code leaks

The original source code that brought Valve's CS:GO and Team Fortress 2 to life recently leaked, as unveiled by Steam DB. While the leaker remains anonymous for now, it seems the data comes from one of the dev-only Source Engine Licenses issued a couple of years back.

Now users fear this will mean hacked clients of the game will pop up here and there, ultimately affecting the games' balance. It's not that these games didn't face some reverse engineering and hacking attempts in the past, but with the whole thing available publicly it's only natural to think (and fear) some users might be taking advantage of modified versions in the near future.

We'll update this space should any comment from Valve or further developments occur. In the meantime, what do you think this could mean to one of the longest-running competitive FPS's ever?