CS2 update wipes out $1 billion in skin market value

The latest update to Counter-Strike 2 has had some unexpected consequences for the game as a whole, or at least the secondary market. Why? Well, several skins have suddenly become much easier to obtain, causing their resale value to plummet to the tune of one billion dollars. Turning the marked up side down.

So what exactly has changed? Well, the update has implemented the ability to exchange five so-called "Covert" skins for a rarer item. These were previously only available as drops through the Steam Community Market, or other sites where they were frequently sold for thousands of dollars. In short, what was previously considered by many to be "junk" can now be exchanged for previously rare bling.

Unsurprisingly, many players, especially those who sell gadgets on the second-hand market, are extremely unhappy. Some even claim that there is a risk that people will harm themselves out of sheer frustration over this.

"You guys know that people are probably going to harm themselves cause of this, yet you pushed it out without hesitation, crazy."

