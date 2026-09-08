Crytek reportedly lays off entire QA team in Istanbul, developers at Frankfurt office also affected

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Layoffs are being reported at Crysis and Hunt: Showdown developer Crytek, as it's believed at least 30 people have lost their jobs from the offices in Istanbul and its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany.

There hasn't yet been a public acknowledgment of the layoffs, but Insider Gaming reports that the entire QA team based in Istanbul has apparently been made redundant. Layoffs have primarily affected the QA, social media, and publishing side of the company.

The layoffs have been described as "unexpected" via Insider Gaming's sources, and employees were made aware of them at the start of September. Exact numbers aren't yet known, but it's likely we'll hear more soon.