Crytek launches the next chapter of Hunt with Hunt: Showdown 1896 in August

The massive next-gen update of the popular Western PvPvE game Hunt: Showdown is on the horizon. If you've been looking for a way to finally escape the bayou, now you can trade the swampy scenery for the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

The first map, which you can check out in the trailer below, is called Mammon's Gulch, and brings a lot more verticality in this new mountainous biome. The map will be out on the 15th of August, bringing with it a whole bunch of next-gen changes.

As per a press release, Crytek is planning on this being a whole new experience for players. Overhauled visuals, richer audio, and more can be expected, and it will be part of a free update for players. Unfortunately for players on last-gen consoles, Cryengine 5.11 will mean that they can't access the original game past the 15th of August.