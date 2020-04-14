Crytek is teasing a new Crysis related release

There have been some rumblings lately of Crysis making a return. The main source of this is none other than Crytek which has included updated footage of the first game in tech videos for its latest graphics engine. EA (that distributed the series) also talked about delivering "exciting remasters of fan-favorites" during its last investors call. We know one of the talked-about projects to be Command & Conquer, and it has been speculated that Mass Effect could be next - but Crysis would make a whole lot of sense if EA wants a graphical showcase landing on next-gen formats.

Now we have received yet another sign of life, and this time from the official Twitter account for Crysis. It hasn't been used for any official posts since 2016, and suddenly it posted this message:

"RECEIVING DATA"

...and that is basically it. But something definitely seems to be about to happen. What do you make of this?