Crytek executes a new round of layoffs and puts Crysis 4 in serious trouble

Today is turning out to be a particularly dark day for layoffs and job cuts across the games industry. If we recently reported on the layoffs at Unity, now we have to report on another company with its own game engine. We are talking about Crytek, which has laid off around 15% of its 400 employees, most of them associated with the Crysis 4 project.

Another part of the development team for that game, which by all accounts appears to have been cancelled (although the announcement does not expressly state this), will be moved to support the development of the studio's other major IP, The Hunt: Showdown 1896, which is proving to be profitable for the company. Let's hope that those affected find a new position as soon as possible at this difficult time. You can read the full statement in the image below.