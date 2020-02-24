Crytek and Cloud Imperium settle longstanding lawsuit

Star Citizen, the massively multiplayer space sim from Cloud Imperium Games, has been in and out of the news over the last few years after attracting a staggering $260 million from crowdfunding and investments following its first appearance on Kickstarter. Now it's back in the headlines after Cloud Imperium Games settled its ongoing lawsuit with Crytek, in the process bringing to a close a lawsuit that has been rumbling on for two years.

The legal challenge related to the use of Crytek's CryEngine 3 in the making of Star Citizen. Originally the deal was for one game, but CIG has since splintered the project into two with Squadron 42, the star-studded single-player side project, a bone of contention between the companies.

There were also additional complaints with regards to the removal of Crytek's logo from the game, as well as CIG's contractual obligation to use Crytek's engine with the studio switching over to Amazon's Lumberyard engine (an interesting aside, this engine is based on CryEngine). However, it seems as though sense has prevailed and both sides have reached an agreement, with a joint motion to dismiss the case expected to land within the next 28 days. If we find out more about the terms of that agreement and any implications it may have, we'll make sure to let you know.