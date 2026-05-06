Crystal Reed was "very nervous" when it came to playing Gotham's Sofia Falcone

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While DC fans will be very familiar with the character, especially if you frequently read Batman stories, those less versed in the comic book world may only have become truly experienced with Sofia Falcone over the past couple of years following Cristin Milioti's appearance in The Penguin.

Because of Milioti's performance, many might have a very specific picture of Sofia Falcone in their minds, which is interesting because the comic book version of the character is incredibly different to the person presented in The Penguin.

It's with this in mind that when we spoke with Crystal Reed during Comicon Napoli recently, the actress who portrayed Sofia Falcone in Gotham explained that she was "very nervous" to take a stab at the villain.

"Sofia, yeah, God, have you seen her in the comic books? With that, I was, actually, that one I was very, very nervous for because in Gotham, she was written much differently than she is in the comic book. Danny Cannon, the creator, just said, do whatever you want with her. You can, you know, whatever it is you want, so I did, and I hope, I hope you guys liked it."

For more from Reed, we also spoke with the actress about her time working on the Swamp Thing show and also about her upcoming movie that explores AI from a psychologically thrilling perspective.