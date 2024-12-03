Crystal Palace's captain Marc Guéhi avoids sanction after writing 'I Love Jesus' over a rainbow armband

HQ

Marc Guéhi, 24-year-old Crystal Palace player, has avoided being charged by the FA (English Football Association) for writing 'I Love Jesus' on a rainbow armband. Guéhi wore the captain's bracelet on last Saturday's draw against Newcastle United for Premier League.

In collaboration with Stonewall, Premier League delivered rainbow captain's armbans, as well as laces, to all 20 Premier League teams, to celebrate a special campaign during Matchweeks 13 and 14 to support LGBTQ+ rights.

But the English player, a devoted Christian born in Ivory Coast, decided to write 'I Love Jesus' on the armband given to him.

Crystal Palace and Guehi could have faced fine, because Rule A4 of FA's regulations prohibits "any political or religious message" on any item of clothing.

According to ESPN, in the end, the FA decided to turn the blind eye and let Guéhi and Crystal Palace go with just a reprimand, but Marc Guéhi's message over this LGBT symbol was loud and clear.

Ipswich Town's captain refused to wear the rainbow armband

The only Premier League captain who didn't wear the rainbow armband was Sam Morsy, a practising Muslim, from Ipswich Town.

Wearing the armband was not mandatory, it was up to each team, so the FA will not pursue any action against Morsy. But after the controversy, the team published a statement saying they were "committed to being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone".