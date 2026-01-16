Crystal Palace set to lose two key individuals, as Oliver Glasner confirms intention to leave and Marc Guehi transfer in "final stages"

HQ

The 2024/25 season for Crystal Palace was one to remember. The team made a great run of it in the Premier League and even found their efforts in domestic football rewarded by lifting the FA Cup, and even then translating this success into the current season by winning the Community Shield in August too.

However, since these trophies were acquired, Crystal Palace has been targeted by various others, so much so that star attacker Eberchi Eze left the club for Arsenalin the summer, while many others including Liverpool were jostling for star centre-back Marc Guehi. The Guehi deal never got over the line, so the club captain ended up staying at the team to the delight of manager Oliver Glasner, but seemingly this will change very soon.

In a press conference (as reported on by Sky Sports) held ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixtures, Glasner appeared to confirm two major developments. For one, Guehi won't be in the team this weekend because of the fact that he is in the "final stages" of signing a deal with Manchester City that will see him tied down at the baby blue club for years to come. Nothing is official as of yet, but it seems like Guehi will be moving to Man City, despite interest from Newcastle United and Liverpool, plus foreign clubs like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Real Madrid.

Similarly, as Glasner's trophy-winning team continues to be picked apart with rather menial replacements agreed upon by the ownership, the manager has decided not to renew his contract with the club. At the end of this season, Glasner will leave Crystal Palace, meaning the club will require a new manager, of whom remains to be seen.

There is no word as to Glasner's ultimate destination, but Manchester United will be looking for a long-term manager at the end of the season to replace interim coach Michael Carrick, so perhaps these two situations go hand-in-hand?

As for Crystal Palace's next match, the club will be travelling to the Stadium of Light on Saturday, January 17, to face Sunderland at 15:00 GMT/16:00 CET.