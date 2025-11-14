Crystal Dynamics undergoes its third round of layoffs this year

HQ

In its third round of layoffs this year, Crystal Dynamics has let go another 30 employees as it looks to "reorganise" its studios and teams. This comes just months after the last round of layoffs, which arrived just months ago at the end of August.

"Today we've made the difficult but necessary decision to reorganize Crystal Dynamics' studios and teams. As a result, we've parted ways with just under 30 team members across various departments and projects as we restructure the company and business for our next generation," reads a post on LinkedIn from Crystal Dynamics. "Crystal deeply thanks all of those impacted for their incredible talent, hard work, and dedication, which helped shape the studio in so many ways. We are committed to offering our fullest resources and support to you during this transition."

"To our players - as the realities of the industry continue to evolve, we've made these painful choices as a way to optimize the continued development of our flagship Tomb Raider game, as well as shaping the rest of the studio to make new games for the future," the post continues. "We appreciate the continued support of our players, our colleagues, and our partners during this transition and look forward to sharing the team's amazing new work with the world in the future."

There is the new Tomb Raider game in the works, but as we hear less exciting announcements about it and more sad news of layoffs, it's hard to be excited about the upcoming return of Lara Croft. Here's hoping that the team members let go can land on their feet in this increasingly tumultuous time for the industry.