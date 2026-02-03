Crystal Dynamics promises further information on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis this year

HQ

2026 is a massive year for Lara Croft and the Tomb Raider series, as one of gaming's most iconic names is celebrating her 30th birthday this year. To this end, we are expecting plenty of news about the upcoming projects in the series, including the next chapter known as Tomb Raider: Catalyst but also the reimagining of Lara's initial 1996 adventure regarded as Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, which was announced at The Game Awards in December.

Speaking about the latter game, now Amazon Game Studios and developer Crystal Dynamics has a little extra information to share, namely that "more on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis will be revealed this year."

It's a somewhat unusual statement as we have come to expect that the game will actually launch in 2026, so does this suggest that it could be coming later than planned? Hopefully not, as I think we're all excited to step back into Lara's combat boots.