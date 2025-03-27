Crystal Dynamics has confirmed a new round of layoffs

HQ

We're approaching the end of the fiscal year for most companies with global reach, and unfortunately for many game studios, that usually means staff restructuring, which is a fancy way of avoiding saying "layoffs". Today we have to report on a new round, in this case within Crystal Dynamics, who are right now developing the next Tomb Raider to be published by Amazon.

As they state in a post on X, the studio is reducing its workforce by 17 members, which they are going to support in this transition with economic packages, though it's not to anyone's liking. The studio also reports that current projects will not be affected by this reduction in the team.

Since 2025 began, more than 1,200 people have lost their jobs in the games industry.