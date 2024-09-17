Crystal Dynamics continues to recruit for the new Tomb Raider

HQ

We still know very little about the next chapter of Tomb Raider, we do know that it is in development and that it might be an open world set in India with a more experienced Lara Croft than we have seen in the last three games. Beyond that, Crystal Dynamics has not shared much so far.

However, the development seems to be going as planned and Crystal Dynamics needs new people to help out, with this being most recently a Senior Franchise Artist. This person will not only work with the upcoming part but the entire game series as such and develop the brand further.

Earlier this year, Amazon Games boss Cristoph Hartmann said that further details about Lara Croft's upcoming adventure are not too far away and that development is still going well.