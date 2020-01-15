Crystal Dynamics' Avengers has been delayed to September

Marvel's Avengers - a project from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics - was one of the biggest talking points of E3 and Gamescom last year, but it turns out that it won't be hitting its original release date of May 15, as revealed in a post from co-heads of studio Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg.

September 4 is the new release date fans can expect, and the decision has been made so that the team can "deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience".

Amos and Rosenberg add that time is needed for "fine-tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve", and assure fans that the final product will be worth waiting for.

Back in October we got a presentation from Crystal Dynamics in London, and also got to toy around with Kamala Khan in-game, with a preview available for you to see right here.

Are you happy to wait for a better product?

You watching Advertisements