Crysis Remastered's release date revealed early

The Microsoft Store has been a reliable source of leaks lately, and now they have been at it again. This time, the store has published the release date for Crysis Remastered as well as also revealing the first pictures ahead of the official reveal tomorrow.

It turns out Crysis Remastered is launching on July 23, on Xbox One it needs 7.01 GB of HDD space, and it supports 4K on Xbox Series X. Check out the first pictures below. It's a remaster rather than a proper remake, so what do you think?