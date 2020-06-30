Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Crysis Remastered

Crysis Remastered's release date revealed early

The MS Store has confirmed a few details about the Crysis remaster ahead of time.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The Microsoft Store has been a reliable source of leaks lately, and now they have been at it again. This time, the store has published the release date for Crysis Remastered as well as also revealing the first pictures ahead of the official reveal tomorrow.

It turns out Crysis Remastered is launching on July 23, on Xbox One it needs 7.01 GB of HDD space, and it supports 4K on Xbox Series X. Check out the first pictures below. It's a remaster rather than a proper remake, so what do you think?

Crysis Remastered
Crysis Remastered
Crysis Remastered

Related texts



Loading next content