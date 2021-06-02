Crysis Remastered Trilogy will release Q4 2021

You're watching Advertisements

It turns out that the remaster of the original Crysis was only the very beginning. Crytek has just revealed that Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be launching in Q4 2021 and it will contain enhanced versions of the original trilogy of games. Its planned to arrive on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation and Xbox consoles and it will feature further improvements over on next-gen machines. There will be the option too to purchase both Crysis 2 and 3 separately.

"We're excited to announce that these iconic Crysis games are returning in one bundle, remastered for a new generation of hardware," said Steffen Halbig, Project Lead. "Each game is enhanced to look and play beautifully on today's platforms, delivering the finest Crysis experience for both newcomers to our classic franchise or players wishing to relive the adventure."