Crysis Remastered Trilogy trailer compares Xbox 360 and Xbox Series X

Crysis Remastered didn't exactly have the launch Crytek and Saber Interactive hoped for because of multiple technical issues and many players generally expecting bigger upgrades, but that didn't stop the two companies from confirming that the entire trilogy was being remastered shortly after. Then it's a good thing that today's trailer is far more impressive than the first one we got from the last remaster.

The video below compares how the three Crysis games looked on the Xbox 360 and how their remasters look on the Xbox Series X. You don't exactly need to have the sharpest eyes in the world to notice the difference, as the new versions have far clearer textures, way better reflections and a bunch of other visuals treats.