Crysis Remastered Trilogy release date confirmed

Back in June we were informed that Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be arriving this fall, but no specific launch date was revealed. Now, via a press release, developer earlier has just confirmed this for us.

"Crytek today announced that Crysis Remastered Trilogy, an all-in-one collection featuring remasters of the iconic single-player campaigns from Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3, will launch on October 15 on PC and consoles."

If you haven't checked, two comparison trailers were already published, for fans to better understand the difference between the remasters on Xbox Series X and PS5 in comparison with the original games on Xbox 360 and PS3. According to the developer, a PC comparison video should be coming soon.

Other than the trilogy, Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered will also be coming to PC (via EGS), Xbox One, PS4 and Switch on October 15.

For more details regarding each game, please check the official website.