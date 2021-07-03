Crysis Remastered is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch owners will soon have a chance to add a physical version of Crysis Remastered to their collections. The revamped title is getting a retail release on the console in Q4 2021 and it will cost $39.99 USD/ €39.99. Additionally, the physical Switch version is said to include an "exclusive bonus art card."

"We're delighted to bring Nintendo Switch owners the retail version, meaning players can bring Crysis Remastered on the go with them and not take up precious memory space" said Steffen Halbig, Project Lead. "It's been much awaited in the Switch community, so we are happy to bring this to fans along with the exclusive bonus art card included".

In other related news, Crytek recently announced that a Crysis Remastered Trilogy would also be released during Q4 2021. This collection includes optimised versions of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3, and there's the option to purchase each game separately. We are hoping too that the collection will also be treated to a physical edition on the Switch.