Crysis Remastered is about to get "amazing additions"

You're watching Advertisements

Crysis Remastered was released a year ago, but failed to bring the magic back from the classic first game in the series. One of the reasons for this was the fact that it looked old, which isn't a great fit for the game that defined graphics for many years.

Fortunately, the official Twitter account for the series now writes that there are updates coming "very soon" for both the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game, which offers "amazing additions." We assume this means PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X support, and will get back with more information as soon as possible.