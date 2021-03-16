Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Crysis Remastered

Crysis Remastered is about to get "amazing additions"

Hopefully this means support for PS5 and Xbox Series.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Crysis Remastered was released a year ago, but failed to bring the magic back from the classic first game in the series. One of the reasons for this was the fact that it looked old, which isn't a great fit for the game that defined graphics for many years.

Fortunately, the official Twitter account for the series now writes that there are updates coming "very soon" for both the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game, which offers "amazing additions." We assume this means PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X support, and will get back with more information as soon as possible.

Crysis Remastered

Related texts

Crysis RemasteredScore

Crysis Remastered
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

"Gameplay variation leads to some of the best moments in Crysis and the controls are somewhat approved in the console versions."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy