Crysis Remastered

Crysis Remastered for Switch just got a new patch

It's the last patch for the year.

HQ

Right before Christmas, Saber Interactive and Crytek delivered a new patch for Crysis Remastered on Nintendo Switch.

According to the publisher's community manager, Utku Çakır, this is the final patch they have to offer for the year. However, we can expect to see "more updates coming for PC and consoles in the coming weeks/month".

Anyway, the new Crysis Remastered patch for Nintendo's hybrid console brings in a few fixes, improvements, and more. Here are the full patch notes:


  • Fixed various audio & dialog issues

  • Improved silhouettes for moving objects

  • Added language selection in the options menu

  • Added Traditional and Simplified Chinese language options

Earlier this month, the development team also released a patch for Crysis 3 Remastered on PlayStation 4 & Xbox One, and one for Crysis 2 & 3 Remastered on Nintendo Switch. You can check here and here for more details.

Are these great holiday gifts to you?

Crysis Remastered

