Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Crysis Remastered

Crysis Remastered destructible aspect on Switch shown

Saber Interactive and Crytek have shown off Crysis Remastered's destructible environments on the Nintendo Switch.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Crysis Remastered launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week. But it is also coming for Switch, and many people have wondered how the hybrid console will handle the impressive graphics and advanced physics of the game.

Fortunately, the answer seems to be: Very good! The official Twitter account for the game recently shared a sneak-peek of the "improved destructible environment and vegetation bending features, captured on Nintendo Switch". Head over to the Twitter link and prepare to be mighty impressed.

Crysis Remastered

Related texts



Loading next content