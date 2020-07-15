Crysis Remastered destructible aspect on Switch shown

You're watching Advertisements

Crysis Remastered launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week. But it is also coming for Switch, and many people have wondered how the hybrid console will handle the impressive graphics and advanced physics of the game.

Fortunately, the answer seems to be: Very good! The official Twitter account for the game recently shared a sneak-peek of the "improved destructible environment and vegetation bending features, captured on Nintendo Switch". Head over to the Twitter link and prepare to be mighty impressed.