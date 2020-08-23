Cookies

Crysis Remastered

Crysis Remastered dated for PS4, PC and Xbox One

Take a look at the side-to-side comparison from Crytek.

There was some noise regarding Crysis Remastered earlier this week, but unfortunately, the reports about the game's rumoured stealth release on PC, Xbox One and PS4 weren't true. Instead, there is a new video out at the end of the week that shows some flashy side-to-side comparisons of both old and new tech. It also confirms the release date.

The Switch version of the title has been available via the Nintendo eShop for a month now, and the remaining versions will follow suit on September 18. You can get the shooter for around 30 euros in each corresponding online shop.

According to developer Saber Interactive, gamers can expect to see a range of effects when the game launches next month. A lot of graphical features have been integrated to enable light reflection techniques such as ray-tracing, HDR, SSDO and DLSS. In addition, textures that support 8K resolution have been integrated as well - it's a shame that hardly anyone can currently display this, but if you've got the hardware, it's a nice option to have.

