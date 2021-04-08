Crysis Remastered console update released for PlayStation and Xbox

You're watching Advertisements

EA and Saber Interactive has just announced that Crysis Remastered has got a pretty massive update, which includes both content and graphical fidelity to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. This means we can now use the classic Nanosuit menu as well as play the level Ascension for the first time on consoles.

Here's what PlayStation 5 gamers can look forward to:

• Performance mode - 1080p/60 fps

• Quality mode - 1800p/60 fps

• RayTracing - 1440p/60 fps

For Xbox, the numbers varies slightly with native 4K for Xbox Series X in the Quality mode, but also lower for Xbox Series S:

Xbox Series X

• Performance mode - 1080p/60 fps

• Quality mode - 2160p/60 fps

• RayTracing - 1440p/60 fps

Xbox Series S

• Performance mode - 1080p/60 fps

• Quality mode - 2160p/30 fps

• RayTracing - 1080p/30 fps

More detailed information about the PlayStation update can be found over here and for Xbox at this link. There's also 40% discount for Xbox currently (sadly nothing for PlayStation at the moment), which means Crysis Remastered can be yours for €17.99 / £14.99 from the Microsoft Store.