news
Crysis Remastered

Crysis Remastered console update released for PlayStation and Xbox

The update adds new content and graphical fidelity options.

EA and Saber Interactive has just announced that Crysis Remastered has got a pretty massive update, which includes both content and graphical fidelity to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. This means we can now use the classic Nanosuit menu as well as play the level Ascension for the first time on consoles.

Here's what PlayStation 5 gamers can look forward to:

• Performance mode - 1080p/60 fps
• Quality mode - 1800p/60 fps
• RayTracing - 1440p/60 fps

For Xbox, the numbers varies slightly with native 4K for Xbox Series X in the Quality mode, but also lower for Xbox Series S:

Xbox Series X
• Performance mode - 1080p/60 fps
• Quality mode - 2160p/60 fps
• RayTracing - 1440p/60 fps

Xbox Series S
• Performance mode - 1080p/60 fps
• Quality mode - 2160p/30 fps
• RayTracing - 1080p/30 fps

More detailed information about the PlayStation update can be found over here and for Xbox at this link. There's also 40% discount for Xbox currently (sadly nothing for PlayStation at the moment), which means Crysis Remastered can be yours for €17.99 / £14.99 from the Microsoft Store.

Crysis Remastered

