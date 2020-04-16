Crysis Remastered announced for PC and consoles

Crysis is back. The original game that is. The software that pushed graphics far beyond its time. You can call it Crysis Remastered and look for it soon on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Yes, Warface proved the CryEngine has solid support on the hybrid platform. Plus, the magic words are ray tracing.

Crytek is able to support the most demanding graphics technology in common GPUs but apparently doesn't know how to hide metadata in its official website. While waiting for the official announcement of the remastered version, Twitter userRobotBrush discovered this piece of information that briefly informs us on what can we expect in the near future:

<meta data-n-head="true" data-hid="description" name="description" content="From the makers of Far Cry, Hunt: Showdown and CRYENGINE, Crysis offers first person shooter fans the best-looking, evolved, and innovative gameplay, enabling players to adapt in real time to survive. Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE's native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and - for the very first time - Nintendo Switch.">

The wording is not clear enough to conclude that the Switch version will support ray tracing, but there is hope. Crytek presented a CryEngine-made demo supporting Ray Tracing without any RTX GPU at GDC 2019's Neon Noir. API and hardware agnostic, it runs on common AMD and Nvidia graphic cards, they said at the time.

We expect Crysis Remastered to be revealed soon.