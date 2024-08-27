Crysis Next gameplay leaked online earlier today

HQ

Prior to the official announcement of Crysis 4, word on the grapevine was that Crytek were working on a game called Crysis Next, which was set to be a multiplayer entry in the franchise.

Although it never saw the light of day, leaks online earlier today showed that there was some truth to these rumours. For obvious reasons we can't post them here, and Crytek is doing some very efficient crisis management to take down the leaked footage, but the sentiment from fans online actually seems to be that they're glad the game was cancelled.

In the 13 minutes of leaked footage, the third-person multiplayer game was shown off. It featured three classes: the Frontliner, Technician, and Flanker. Graphics were lacklustre, but that's to be expected from in-development footage that's also from a few years ago.

Although news is slow on Crysis 4, many players are glad to be getting a properly worked single player entry in the franchise, and many more hope that Crytek might find a way to re-polish and repurpose the bones of Crysis Next into a multiplayer mode for it (thanks, DSOG).