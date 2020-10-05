Crysis can run directly from RTX 3090 VRAM

You're watching Advertisements

"Can it run Crysis?" That has been a fantastic catchphrase for a very long time, and now it becomes very, very literal.

The twitter user Strife212 has via a tweet confirmed that she has done what others have only thought of by installing Crysis directly in to the VRAM of the card, and running it directly from the VRAM.

Questions were raised on twitter as its apparently not that complicated using the program "Vram drive" that tricks the computer into seeing the VRAM as, well, a hard drive.

She made a 15GB virtual disk, installed Crysis, and ran it using the remaining 9 GB. A screenshot with 75 FPS in 4K shows that it is not only possible, but that the card wasn't even pushed to the limit.